UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters are at the scene of a three-alarm fire at a church in the Highland Park area on Friday evening.
VIDEO: Here's a look at the scene on Bailey Avenue where firefighters are working to put out a large fire at the old Highland Park Baptist Church. Video by @Local3News Photojournalist Taylor Baker. #CHAnews https://t.co/vTXaJXOODp pic.twitter.com/Tizav90paQ— Ken Nicholson (@newsken) June 11, 2022
The fire at the old Highland Park Baptist Church in the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue was reported to 911 around 7:15pm.
Firefighters have been pulled out of this burning church due to structural concerns about the building. This is for the safety of our crews. pic.twitter.com/iCnHB5I414— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 11, 2022
Fire officials say the church and the adjacent auditorium, which are part of the Redemption to the Nations campus, are vacant and without power.
Due to fears of the burning building collapsing, firefighters have been pulled out of the church and are attacking the fire from the outside.
Aerials are going up pic.twitter.com/UTmu6dg5zA— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 11, 2022
The streets surrounding the scene are closed to traffic at this time. CFD officials say crews will be at the scene working throughout the night.
CFD crews continue to pour water on the church and adjacent auditorium. Both are vacant, with no utilities (power). Cause will be under investigation. Firefighters will be working throughout the night on this scene. pic.twitter.com/vN9onLpSzG— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 11, 2022
The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation.
