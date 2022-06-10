Old Highland Park Church fire by CFD 2 EDIT
Photo by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters are at the scene of a three-alarm fire at a church in the Highland Park area on Friday evening.

The fire at the old Highland Park Baptist Church in the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue was reported to 911 around 7:15pm.

Fire officials say the church and the adjacent auditorium, which are part of the Redemption to the Nations campus, are vacant and without power.

Due to fears of the burning building collapsing, firefighters have been pulled out of the church and are attacking the fire from the outside.

The streets surrounding the scene are closed to traffic at this time. CFD officials say crews will be at the scene working throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation.

