The Chattanooga Fire Department says its had a busy 24 hours.
Crews responded to S Parkdale Avenue around 5:00pm Saturday for a house fire.
Once on scene, firefighters found the home's deck on fire. It had started to spread into the house, causing some water, smoke, and fire damage.
Nobody was hurt.
Then, crews responded to a house fire in Hixson just after midnight Sunday. It happened on Dunn Lane.
According to CFD, several pets died in the fire.
The American Red Cross is helping the family.
Investigators are working to determine the causes of both fires.