In the Alton park area of Chattanooga, two residents of a burning home jumped from a second story window this morning.
The fire left a family of seven without a home.
The department was called out to a fire at this duplex on Hughes Avenue about 5:20 a.m.
Crews learned that the fire started by some food that was left on the stove.
Chattanooga Firefighter Allen Green who is also the department's Fire and Life Safety Educator said kitchen fires are the number one cause of residential fires, right now.
They account for a little under 50-percent of fires.
"We always recommend people do not cook or do not start cooking when you are drowsy, when you are sleepy. Do not leave food on the stove and walk away. If you have to walk away from the kitchen, turn off the stove, remove the food from the stove,” Green said.
On top of that, Green said every household needs to have an escape plan and revisit it at least once a month.
"You should know two ways out of every building, every home, and every room. Once you know two ways out, where is our meeting place? A lot of kids I have talked to have said our meeting place is in the living room. Your meeting place should be outside in a safe zone. If you meet in the living room, and there is a fire in your house, you are still in the danger zone,” Green said.
It is also important to have working smoke detectors.
"Make sure your smoke alarms are working. That they are in a proper location, they are operational. You should be testing them once a month, changing the batteries twice of year,” Green said.
And last but not least, Green said everyone in the family needs to know how the dial 911.
"It may seem simple. I have been doing so many presentations in the past month or two, and one of the questions I always ask and tell the kids that this is a trick question; it is a hard question. Do not raise your hand to answer this question unless you know the answer. They get so worked up and think too much about it. I say, if there is a fire in your home what is the number to 911? It may seem simple, but I have gotten a lot of kids that be like um, um,” Green said.