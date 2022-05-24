Chattanooga firefighters will be showing their support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this week.
CFD will be raising critical funds with the Fill the Boot campaign.
Members of the CFD will be out at various locations across the area on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
CFD says this helps accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of Muscular Dystrophy Association families.
Firefighters have collected critical funds in the community since 1954 – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Dedicated firefighters will be asking pedestrians, motorists, and other passersby to donate on May 26th, 27th, & 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
Quint 1 – Market St & Main St
Ladder 1 – Main St. & Central
Squad 1 – Broad St. & Aquarium Way
Quint 3 – Entrance of Walmart & Cummings Rd
Engine 4 – Dodson Ave & Wilcox Blvd
Engine 5 – Main St & Willow St
Ladder 5 – Bailey Ave & Willow St
Quint 6 – Bonny Oaks Drive & Hwy 58
Quint 7 – Lee Hwy & Relocation Way (Food City)
Squad 7 – Jenkins Rd (intersection by Tiger Mart)
Quint 8 – Shallowford Rd & Hamilton Place Blvd
Engine 9 – Rossville Blvd & Dodds Ave
Quint 10 – Wilder St & Dodson Ave
Engine 12 – Frazier Ave & Forrest Ave
Quint 13 – Greenway View Dr & Brainerd Rd
Squad 13 – Igou Gap Rd & Gunbarrel Rd
Quint 14 – St. Elmo Ave & 38th St
Engine 15 – Moore Rd & Shallowford Rd
Quint 16 – Lupton Dr & Hixson Pike
Quint 17 – Mountain Creek Rd & Signal Mtn Blvd
Quint 19 – North Point Rd & Hixson Pike
Squad 19 – North Point Rd & Hixson Pike
Squad 20 – Brown Ferry Rd & Cummings Rd
Quint 21 – Gunbarrel & East Brainerd Rd (Halloween Express parking lot)
Engine 22 – Walmart Entrance and Exit behind Chik-Fil-A on Hwy 153
No streets and/or intersections will be closed during the event.
Individuals and local businesses can also support the firefighters by donating online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/Chattanooga820
"Firefighters in Chattanooga, TN and around the country display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need," says Holly Carroll, Director of Firefighter Partnerships for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “We are so thankful for their continued commitment to help us empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives and for their willingness to protect everyone on the frontlines in our community.”