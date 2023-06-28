Chattanooga Fire Dept. helps woman deliver baby late Tuesday night

On Tuesday night, the Chattanooga Fire Department Quint 6 Red Shift crew responded to an emergency call and made an incredible save, helping welcome a new life into the world.
Firefighters were alerted to a call regarding a possible baby delivery on the off-ramp of Highway 153 to Jersey Pike. Upon arriving on scene, HCEMS Medic 16 was in the process of cutting the umbilical cord and getting the newborn onto a stretcher.
Senior Firefighter David Linam and Firefighter Josh Hixson immediately started performing CPR on the newborn baby boy.
At the same time, Captain Scott Sparks and Senior Firefighter Brit Bradshaw assisted paramedics with preparing the mother for transport to the hospital.
The baby's heartbeat was restored, he began to breathe on his own, and the mother was reported to be in good health.
“I am happy to report that a heartbeat was restored on the newborn child and he started breathing on his own as they arrived downtown at the hospital,” Captain Sparks said. “The mother was alert and oriented with no signs of complications. She remained calm throughout the entire process, even as firefighters started CPR on her baby. Paramedic Vikki Slaughter did an amazing job on this call and FFS Linam and FF Hixson acted without hesitation. The three of them saved this baby's life. It was truly a miracle.”