Chattanooga Fire Department works grease fire at duplex on Citico Ave
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews have been working a fire that broke out on Citico Avenue Sunday afternoon.
They say Green Shift companies were called to the 2700 block of Citico Avenue to work a cooking grease fire at a duplex.
The residents got out safely and there were no injuries.
The American Red Cross will be assisting two adults following the fire.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
