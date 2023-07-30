Chattanooga Fire Department works grease fire at duplex on Citico Ave
The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews have been working a fire that broke out on Citico Avenue Sunday afternoon.
 They say Green Shift companies were called to the 2700 block of Citico Avenue to work a cooking grease fire at a duplex. 
The residents got out safely and there were no injuries.
 
The American Red Cross will be assisting two adults following the fire.

