Chattanooga Fire Department officials are warning about the danger of smoking cigarettes in bed after it was the cause of two weekend fires.
Fire officials say one of the fires happened in the 2500 block of Maple Street on Saturday and the other happened Sunday night at College Hill Courts in the 600 block of W. 13th Street Court.
Officials say the first incident on Saturday left four people homeless and two of the those four people were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Officials say no injuries were reported in the second fire on Sunday.
Officials say both fires were accidental and offered the following safety tips to smokers:
- Please smoke outside. Many things in your home can catch on fire if they touch something hot like a cigarette or ashes.
- Put cigarettes out all of the way every time you smoke.
- Don’t walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials.
- Do not smoke after taking medicine that makes you tired because you may not be able to prevent or escape from a fire.
- Never smoke around medical oxygen. It can explode if a flame or spark is near.
- Never smoke in bed. Mattresses and bedding can catch on fire easily and you might fall asleep with a lit cigarette.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.