The Chattanooga Fire Department and Police Training Center fire training tower is getting a $1.5 million replacement.
Chattanooga City Council approved the construction of the new Amnicola Highway structure Tuesday.
The original fire training tower was built in 1976 and is routinely used by all the Hamilton County volunteer agencies.
The Chattanooga Fire Department said they will seek capital funding next fiscal year to match the county's contribution and help replace the current drill tower with a modern structure.