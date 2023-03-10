This Saturday, March 11, 2023, the CFD will be distributing free smoke alarms to residents in the area of Chattanooga’s most recent fire fatality.
The deadly mobile home fire occurred on February 25, 2023. Recipients can take the smoke alarms home and install them for life-saving protection for their families.
Residents can pick up their free smoke alarm at 5400 block of Dayton Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away. Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the battery right away. When replacing a battery, follow the manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions. Manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.
Make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Test smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working. When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.