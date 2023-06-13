Chattanooga Fire Department rope and rescue experts are running rescue drills off the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge through Friday.
"With all the construction getting ready to happen, it just helps our guys out when they do the construction if anybody gets hurt," said Chattanooga Fire Department Special Operations Captain, Robert Thompson.
Chattanooga Fire Department Special Operations Chief Terry Knowles explains the drills.
"We're just simulating that a worker has fallen, and he is in his catch system off the side of the bridge. We have to set up our rope systems and go down, pick him off. Either they can bridge him back to the top of the bridge, or we have our fire boat down in the river and we can take them and put them on the boat," said Knowles.
Special Operations Captain Thompson is one of the few instructors simulating a person needing rescue.
"Time is everything. Making sure we get the person off rope as fast as we can will save lives," said Captain Thompson.
Drills will continue Wednesday and Friday.