The Chattanooga Fire Department showed their support for The 303 Project over the weekend, backing the organization's efforts to make PTSD a work-related injury.
Many members of the CFD signed their names to a flag that is then delivered to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.
Three flags make their way from west, middle, and east TN and will end up at the Capitol's steps in late February, according to CFD in a Facebook post.
The 303 Project's mission is to guide with the struggles of PTSD among First Responders and their families.
The mission was inspired by Dustin Samples, who devoted 22 years of his life to public service, first as a Police Officer and then as a Captain for the City of Cleveland Tennessee Fire Department.
According to The 303 Project's website, Dustin was diagnosed with PTSD and began a path of treatment and understanding in 2014.
Samples became a huge advocate to those around him to remove the stigma of mental health issues and those who struggled to reach out for help.
On December 11, 2020, Captain Samples took his own life, leaving behind his wife and three kids.
Dustin's wife, Jenifer Samples (a Cleveland, Tennessee, Police Officer), wanted to continue honoring his memory and passion for helping others struggling with mental health issues.
She and several of his co-workers started the 303 Project to carry on his legacy, leading to the James "Dustin" Sample Act, a presumptive bill that aims to make PTSD a work-related injury in Tennessee, for full time firefighters/paramedics.
This bill would allow firefighters to seek help early and receive financial assistance from their employer, as well as time off, to hopefully prevent serious issues with long-term, untreated PTSD.
Captain Samples' badge number was 303; from this, The 303 Project was born.