The Chattanooga Fire Department is asking the public to be aware and alert after numerous break-ins at fire stations involving firefighters’ personal vehicles.
CFD needs help protecting our fire halls and our firefighters’ property.
In the most recent incident, firefighters battling a large house fire this week in Highland Park were targeted.
CFD says it was an added burden on an already stressful shift.
It seems that the culprits are waiting for the crews to leave on calls and then burglarizing firefighters’ cars and trucks. Windows have been smashed and personal items stolen. The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating the crimes.
If you see something at your neighborhood fire station, please call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
If you have any information on these cases, call CPD at 423-698-2525. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the CPD mobile app.