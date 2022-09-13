The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a small plane crash on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Jubliee Drive, just short of the airport runway at Lovell Field, around 11:30am.
A CFD spokesperson says two people were on the single-engine plane at the time of crash.
The two people on board were not injured and were out of the plane when the fire department arrived at the scene.
Local 3 News has a crew that is working to learn more.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.