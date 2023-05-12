A man is safe after his car caught fire on S Kelley Street Friday.
Just past 7:00 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.
Vehicle fire in the 1500 block of S Kelley Street at 7:05 PM Friday 5/12/23 worked by Engine 5 Green Shift. No injuries. Driver wasn’t happy about his car though. He said he just had a new motor installed. 📷: BC1 LaFerry pic.twitter.com/WbUFBIxPwB— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 12, 2023
The owner of the car told fire officials he had just had a new motor installed.
No injuries were reported.