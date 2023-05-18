cfd dog

Photo by CFD

A special guest visited the Chattanooga firefighters of Station 7 Thursday night, and is looking to get back home. 

According to CFD, a dog found near the Carriage Park Apartments was dropped off at the station.

Though she's lending a helping paw by assisting with station chores, firefighters are looking to find her home!

If you recognize her, or are interested in leaving your information in the event owners do not step forward, CFD invites you to swing by Station 7 at 6911 Discovery Drive. The station is open 24/7.