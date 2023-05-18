A special guest visited the Chattanooga firefighters of Station 7 Thursday night, and is looking to get back home.
According to CFD, a dog found near the Carriage Park Apartments was dropped off at the station.
Do you recognize this pup?? She was dropped off at Station 7 Thurs night by someone who found her near the Carriage Park Apartments on Gunbarrel Rd. She’s getting lots of love from firefighters and she even helps with chores! But a busy fire hall isn’t an ideal place for a puppy. pic.twitter.com/uBNj3sNi9e— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 19, 2023
Though she's lending a helping paw by assisting with station chores, firefighters are looking to find her home!
If you recognize her, or are interested in leaving your information in the event owners do not step forward, CFD invites you to swing by Station 7 at 6911 Discovery Drive. The station is open 24/7.