The Chattanooga Fire Department is looking for future firefighters who will help strengthen their department and continue their legacy of service and dedication.
They are currently taking applications for fire cadets for the next Fire Academy which is expected to start in January 2023. The 2022 Fire Academy is currently underway.
With a 150-year history in Chattanooga, the CFD leads the way with superior response, training, and reputation.
“We are laying the groundwork for the next 150 years of our department and this next generation of firefighters will play a vital role in preserving our past and pushing the CFD into the future. We want career firefighters who want to make a difference in their community,” said Fire Chief Phil Hyman.
Candidates will be responsible for participating in our six-month Fire Training Academy. Duties include attending class, taking exams, and integrating classroom training during hands-on exercises. No prior experience or knowledge is required.
For more information on the hiring process, feel free to email CFDRecruiting@chattanooga.gov or CLICK HERE to apply for fire cadet.