CFD Chattanooga Fire Dept

The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) is partnering with Blood Assurance to host a blood drive on Wednesday.

The drive begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until noon on March 15 at the training center located at 3200 Amnicola Highway.

According to CFD, donors have given 534 units of blood at their location since 2009, potentially saving 1,602 lives in the area.

Those interested in giving blood should eat a good meal beforehand, bring a form of ID, avoid energy drinks, and drink extra water.

Visit the Blood Assurance website here to schedule a time to donate or to learn more about giving blood.

Tags

Recommended for you