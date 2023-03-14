The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) is partnering with Blood Assurance to host a blood drive on Wednesday.
The drive begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until noon on March 15 at the training center located at 3200 Amnicola Highway.
Proud to partner with @bloodassurance for a blood drive on 3/15/23 at our training center from 8a-noon. Since 2009 at our location, donors have given 534 units of blood, saving 1,602 lives in our community! The blood drive is open to the public. Thanks for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/YWuq2Kgkky— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 14, 2023
According to CFD, donors have given 534 units of blood at their location since 2009, potentially saving 1,602 lives in the area.
Those interested in giving blood should eat a good meal beforehand, bring a form of ID, avoid energy drinks, and drink extra water.
Visit the Blood Assurance website here to schedule a time to donate or to learn more about giving blood.