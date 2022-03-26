Chattanooga Fire Department holds workout opportunity for potential new firefighter recruits

The Chattanooga Fire Department is holding a workout opportunity on Saturday for anyone interested in joining CFD. 

The workout will begin at 4 p.m. and will end around 6 p.m at the training center at 3200 Amnicola Highway.

CFD says anyone interested will have the opportunity to experience the obstacle course and see what PT is like.

Those interested in attending this weekend's drill should email CFDRecruiting@chattanooga.gov. 