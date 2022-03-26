Chattanooga Fire Department holds workout opportunity for potential new firefighter recruits

The Chattanooga Fire Department is holding a workout opportunity on Saturday for anyone interested in joining CFD.
Workout opportunity Sat, March 26, 2022 from 4-6 PM for anyone interested in joining the @ChattFireDept. They can do the obstacle course and see what PT is like. Email CFDRecruiting@chattanooga.gov to attend this weekend’s drill at our training center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. pic.twitter.com/ENVPL98G1t— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 22, 2022
The workout will begin at 4 p.m. and will end around 6 p.m at the training center at 3200 Amnicola Highway.
CFD says anyone interested will have the opportunity to experience the obstacle course and see what PT is like.
Those interested in attending this weekend's drill should email CFDRecruiting@chattanooga.gov.