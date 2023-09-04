Chattanooga is honoring the men and women who lost their lives during the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.
The 9th annual Memorial Stair Climb and Walk is more than just an commemorative event.
Firefighters geared up to put on the event Monday morning, honoring the first responders who lost their lives while serving our nation.
"These guys are girls are carrying a badge that has a picture and a name of someone who passed away on that date,” said Chattanooga Fire Department Lead Coordinator Mark Coffman.
The Chattanooga Fire Department also uses this as a fundraiser to help support former first responders and military members after years of service.
"We want to raise money to help those who need our help,” Coffman said. "Who were helping us when they were healthy and had something tragic happen in their life and now we are giving back to them as well."
"I honestly didn't think it was going to feel how it felt, but it felt great. You know, once I grabbed this tag you know they said you were running for someone but it didn't really feel real until I rang that bell. It felt like I actually finished their steps for them,” said Jerome Foster, who participated to honor Shawn Powell and Edward Day.
"I've been able to watch those kids grow up since they were born and I love seeing it because they are carrying on the torch,” Coffman said. “Because at some point in the future, they could end up being firefighters themselves."
"It allows us to say thank you to really anybody who wears a uniform,” said Malcolm Godwin, main presenting partner.
"It's overwhelming,” Foster said. “It's really nice this entire community came together."
Chattanooga Fire Department officials said this year’s event hit records numbers.