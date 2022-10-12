The Chattanooga Fire Department is reminding residents on how to be prepared for any kind of fire.
They're reminding people of one message: 'Fire won't wait, plan your escape.'
"So getting everyone, making sure they have at least two ways out of their home, make sure you have working smoke alarms, and then make sure you have a meeting place," said Fire Marshall William Matlock.
Matlock said having a plan is key, as well as making sure everyone in your family is on the same page.
"It's really just having a meeting with your family," said Matlock. "Gathering everybody together, making sure if there's any special needs you need to take into account, elderly or disabilities you have to factor in."
He said having an accountability plan keeps family members from putting themselves in danger.
"Somebody thinks they still have a family member left in, they go back in to look for them," said Matlock. "Sometimes they don't make it back out unfortunately."
Matlock also suggests reminding family members to practice habits that help prevent fires, like not leaving extension cords plugged in and never leaving a stove or oven unattended.
"If you have heating equipment, make sure it's serviced," said Matlock. "If you have a fireplace, make sure it's clean and well as well as serviced by a chimney sweep, make sure all of your equipment is operating properly."
Matlock suggests creating a game out of making a fire plan if you have young children, like putting a prize at the meeting place outside of your home and teaching your kids about finding multiple ways out of the house.