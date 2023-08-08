In the span of just a week, the Chattanooga Fire Department made two miraculous deliveries, helping to bring two newborns into the world.
On Saturday, August 5 at 8:09 pm, the Quint 14 Blue Shift Crew responded to a call on Quinn Adams Street about an imminent childbirth. Upon arrival, the firefighters established care for the Chattanooga mother and, shortly afterwards, welcomed a new baby into the world – named Blessing!
Just days earlier, on Monday, July 31 at 2:00 am, the Ladder 1 Green Shift crew responded to a home on East 5th Street to a patient in labor. After a few moments, a healthy baby girl was brought into the world. The firefighters checked on both patients and then Hamilton County EMS took over offering additional care to the mother and newborn – named Violet!
We congratulate both families and send our best wishes to two of the newest members of the Chattanooga community - Baby Blessing and Baby Violet.