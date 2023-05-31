A Chattanooga Fire Department captain is retiring after spending a quarter century on the frontlines.
CFD Captain Terrance Andrews with Engine 15 Blue Shift is marking the end of a 25-year career.
Throughout his career with the CFD, Captain Andrews responded to thousands of calls, always ready to get to work and help others, said CFD on Twitter.
“I personally worked with Captain Andrews for several years in the early part of our careers and he has been the same person from Day 1 to retirement,” said CFD Chief Phil Hyman. “He has displayed an excellent attitude and passion for the job. I am excited to see him reach his retirement and we appreciate his 25 years of service to the fire department and the City of Chattanooga.”