The Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS teamed up to help a local elderly woman who had fallen this week.
The Engine 9 Green Shift crew responded to an East Lake home on 6th Avenue where the elderly woman had fallen and landed on a space heater, unable to get up.
Firefighters forced the door open to get inside and helped the homeowner off the floor.
She suffered burns from the space heater and was transported to treat her injuries further.
She was worried about her damaged front door and securing her home, and Lt. Dan Atkins and the Engine 9 crew bought the resident a brand new door with their own money.
Firefighter Jake Case (Engine 5 Blue Shift), also a contractor, installed the new door with the help of several firefighters.