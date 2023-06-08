A new fire station is coming to Chattanooga to enhance the Eastdale community's service, and the Chattanooga Fire Department has broken ground on Station 15 on Shallowford Road.
Old Station 15 will be demolished, and the new fire station will be built on the same footprint.
The current building was built in 1960 and no longer fits the needs of the CFD due to size restrictions.
It will go from a single-bay station to a two-bay, 9,500-square-foot building with space to accommodate more personnel and equipment, allowing for further expansion of the fire department as Chattanooga grows.
Engine 15 and the personnel that work at Fire Station 15 on all three of our rotating 24-hour shifts will be relocated to Station 6 on Bonny Oaks Drive for the duration of construction.
"We are thrilled to see the Station 15 project moving forward and we are so grateful for the support from our city leaders," said Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman. "It will create a much better working environment for our firefighters, and it is what the CFD needs as we look to the future of our department and our city."
To ensure the fastest response times to emergencies in Station 15's response area while construction is underway, Chattanooga city leaders have installed stoplights in the Wilcox Tunnel to allow fire trucks to go through the tunnel.
The new Fire Station 15 will be a model design for future fire station builds as the CFD continues working to meet the city's increased service needs, including a new location in Black Creek.
Nine new firefighter positions have already been added to the department for a presence and fire protection in that area, with more personnel to come in future budget years.