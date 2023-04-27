Chattanooga firefighters will be showing their support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) this week, raising critical funds with annual the Fill the Boot campaign.
Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department will be out at various locations across the area from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.
In 2022, the Chattanooga Fire Department raised more than $33,000 thanks to fundraising efforts and support from the community.
For 69 years, firefighters have stood on the front lines to help MDA raise critical funds to ensure that effective treatments and therapies are found for neuromuscular diseases. Every dollar in the boot provides hope and contributes to life-changing progress for MDA families.
Over the last several years,19 FDA-approved drugs/treatments have been made available to help slow the progression and, in some cases, even stop the symptoms of certain neuromuscular diseases.
The MDA provides kids ages 8-17 the opportunity to attend an in-person Summer Camp of their choice at no cost to their families, as well as a virtual options.
The MDA also supports the largest network of care centers institutions, providing families with the highest quality care from the best doctors around the country.