The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) is currently taking applications for fire cadets for their next Fire Academy, expected to start in January 2024.
The 2023 Fire Academy is currently underway.
CFD has 26 companies housed in 20 stations across the city, a Fire Prevention Bureau that conducts inspections year-round, a training center and a repair shop.
More than 400 dedicated men and women provide firefighting, emergency medical care, and all-hazards response in the Scenic City.
Candidates will be responsible for participating in CFD's six-month Fire Training Academy.
Duties include attending class, taking exams and integrating classroom training during hands-on exercises.
No prior experience or knowledge is required.
You will complete Emergency Medical Technician training and learn how to fight different types of fires, hazardous materials operations, vehicle extrication, rope rescues, tactical ventilation, self-rescue and saving fellow firefighters lives in dangerous situations.
If interested, you can find the link to apply for Fire Cadet here. The deadline for applications is June 2, 2023.
For more information on the hiring process, email CFDRecruiting@chattanooga.gov.