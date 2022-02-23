Chattanooga fire crews are working a residential fire Wednesday morning in the 6600 block of Kenton Ridge Circle in the Hickory Valley area.
Extra Green Shift companies have been called to the scene to help fight this blaze.
CFD says the home was fully involved on arrival.
CDFD also says the resident made it out safely.
A defensive attack is underway by fire crews to protect homes nearby.
