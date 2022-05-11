Chattanooga Fire crews are working an apartment fire on Westside Drive.
Blue Shift companies got the fire under control quickly.
Occupants got out safely. No injuries.
CFD spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
