Chattanooga fire crews work early morning house fire Wednesday

Chattanooga firefighters worked a residential structure fire Wednesday morning in East Lake.
CFD says the call came out just before 9 a.m. to a home in the 3200 block of 6th Avenue. On arrival, firefighters spotted flames and smoke coming out of the side of the house.
Personnel from Station 9 (Green Shift) were on the scene very fast from their fire hall around the corner and they made a quick interior attack and knockdown.
Ladder 5, Engine 5, Quint 14 and Squad 1 arrived to assist.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries.
The Red Cross will be providing support to one impacted resident. Battalion 1, HCEMS, EPB and CFD Supply also responded.