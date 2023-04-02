The Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded to a fire at ROADTEC/ASTEC on Manufacturers Road in the paint booth area.
CPD says the call came out right at shift change Sunday morning at 6:58 AM and once on the scene, fire officials learned that all employees had safely evacuated the structure.
The fire was contained to the blast media hopper. Due to the possibility of a flashover into the ductwork, firefighters checked for any rooftop extension. None was found.
Engine 12, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Quint 17, Quint 10, Quint 14, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 responded, along with HCEMS and CPD.
CFD say there were no injuries.