Chattanooga Fire crews respond to fire caused by makeshift fireplace Sunday morning

A Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson says a resident used a 50–gallon metal barrel as a fireplace, causing a fire this morning. 

CFD reported that the incident happened in the 4200 block of Tee Pee Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Blue Shift crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Eight kittens were found by firefighters in boxes in the garage, and they were safe. 