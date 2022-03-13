Chattanooga Fire crews respond to fire caused by makeshift fireplace Sunday morning

A Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson says a resident used a 50–gallon metal barrel as a fireplace, causing a fire this morning.
CFD reported that the incident happened in the 4200 block of Tee Pee Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Blue Shift crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Eight kittens were found by firefighters in boxes in the garage, and they were safe.
