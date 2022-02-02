The Chattanooga Fire crews rescued two people trapped in the wreckage following a car crash on Gadd Road Wednesday morning.
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the incident just before noon.
CFD says the vehicle struck a tree, pinning the driver and passenger inside.
Both patients were extricated in a speedy fashion and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY:
CPD is working at motor vehicle crash on Gadd Rd at Austin Rd.
Gadd Rd will be closed at this location for some time.
*TRAFFIC ADVISORY*— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 2, 2022
CPD is working at motor vehicle crash on Gadd Rd at Austin Rd. Gadd Rd will be closed at this location for some time. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route
CPD asks all motorist to please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.