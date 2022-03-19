Chattanooga Fire crews worked vigorously to rescue a driver pinned to the floorboard of his vehicle after a rollover crash near the Wilcox Tunnel early Saturday morning.
CFD says Red Shift companies were dispatched to 2599 Hiwassee Street at 2:30 AM this morning for an accident with entrapment.
Engine 4 arrived on scene with HCEMS and CPD to a one-car MVC rollover.
There was heavy damage to the front and driver side of the vehicle, located in the median divider, on the west side of the Wilcox Tunnel.
CFD learned that the driver had lost control and struck a tree, located in the median.
The vehicle was found resting on its top. The patient was pinned long ways to the floorboard of the front seat.
The patient was able to communicate with first responders, but access to the patient was minimal from the exterior of the vehicle. He was completely enveloped by metal.
"Squad 1 arrived on scene to assist with the rescue. Squad 13 arrived to support the extrication team. The extrication process provided an access point to the patient, where a member of Medic 3 entered the vehicle to provide care and added protection to the patient while the extrication process continued."
The extrication process was complete by 3 a.m. Saturday morning, and the patient was extracted from the vehicle. The patient was then packaged and transported to the hospital.
It’s believed the male suffered a fractured femur in the crash.
CFD thanked the crews for the job well done.
"Great work by Engine 4, Squad 1, Squad 13 and Battalion 3 on getting the patient out of the wreckage."