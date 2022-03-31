Chattanooga Fire crews assist TN National Guard with emergency helicopter landing

Chattanooga Fire crews assisted the Tennessee National Guard with an emergency helicopter landing on Thursday.
CFD says just a short time ago, they responded to a TN National Guard Blackhawk helicopter that had to make an emergency landing after suffering an engine failure.
The chopper crew is safe and uninjured.
Firefighters are now awaiting their next assignment at a church in Sevier County.
UPDATE FROM SEVIER COUNTY: Our firefighters have been working nonstop, fighting the wildfires and responding to calls. A second round of crews responded Thursday to relieve exhausted personnel. Our engine and tanker are currently assigned to Task Force 50. pic.twitter.com/c8WAroogzO— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 31, 2022