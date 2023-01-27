CPD graduation 2023

Chattanooga honored both an upcoming and a graduating class of first responders in two celebrations this week.

The City's police officers graduated at a ceremony held at Chattanooga State, while the Chattanooga Fire Department welcomed their newest students of the 2023 Fire Academy.

On Thursday, police cadets thanked their families, friends, and training staff for support on this journey.

Chattanooga Fire Department's class of 34 aspiring firefighters celebrated the beginning of the six-month training program on Friday morning.

The new class is one of the most diverse group of cadets in years, the Chattanooga Fire Department said.

Congratulations!