Chattanooga honored both an upcoming and a graduating class of first responders in two celebrations this week.
The City's police officers graduated at a ceremony held at Chattanooga State, while the Chattanooga Fire Department welcomed their newest students of the 2023 Fire Academy.
On Thursday, police cadets thanked their families, friends, and training staff for support on this journey.
Welcome to the members of the 2023 Fire Academy! They have started their six-month training journey and they'll learn about every aspect of the fire service in the weeks to come. This diverse group of men and women are excited and eager to serve Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Fire Department's class of 34 aspiring firefighters celebrated the beginning of the six-month training program on Friday morning.
The new class is one of the most diverse group of cadets in years, the Chattanooga Fire Department said.
