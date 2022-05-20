Chattanooga Fire Academy to hold training drill Friday night

The Chattanooga Fire Department says 'not to be alarmed' if you see smoke and flames near CFD's training center on Amnicola Hwy this evening.

The Chattanooga Fire Academy 2022 will be holding a drill at its training center on Amnicola Hwy tonight beginning at 6 p.m.

CFD says the cadets will be under the supervision of its training staff while  practicing how to extinguish car fires Friday night.

Smoke & flames will be visible.

CFD says, "Don’t be alarmed if you see this happening on our training ground as you drive by."

All safety precautions will be taken by the CFD.

