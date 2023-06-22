Chattanooga Film Festival returns in-person for 10th year

The Chattanooga Film Festival returns in-person Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 26.
CFF is turning 10 this year, and there's a lot to celebrate.
They were recently named by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World.
This year's festival will be organizers will be hosting its 10th edition in a legendary (and haunted) part of Chattanooga's history, The Read House.
Can't attend in person? This year, the festival will be going hybrid, so you can still join in the fun anywhere in the U.S.
Twenty-two more features complete the already jammed lineup for the festival’s 10th Anniversary, plus events galore including the annual Screenplay Pitch Competition, a Seed & Spark workshop, and a pre-fest Monster Squad Pint Night.
The Chattanooga Film Festival (CFF) is proud to announce its final wave for its 10th Anniversary event with a wave that boasts more feature film premieres alongside a LVCRFT laced slew of parties, pitch competitions, workshops, watch parties and more.
As a special bonus for 2023 attendees who can pick up their badges or tickets ahead of the festival, CFF will be hanging out with brewmasters known as Hutton & Smith, with CFF BFF Andre Gower for Monster Squad Pint Night. MONSTER SQUAD will screen, special door prizes will be given out.
Both Hybrid and Virtual badges are available now at chattfilmfest.org.