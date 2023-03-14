In a list of 20 cities, Southern Living has ranked Chattanooga #8 in The South's Best Cities 2023.

For Chattanooga, the piece says," Anyone would have high expectations for a city with a reputation for riverside charm, but Chattanooga always exceeds expectations. For one, it's a lot of fun. Whether walking the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge over the Tennessee River, exploring trails and greenways, shopping your way through downtown, or tucking into something delicious at a locally-owned spot like Niedlov's Bakery and Cafe, there's no shortage of memorable experiences to find here."

Mayor Tim Kelly acknowledged the recognition in a social media post, saying, "Thanks, @Southern_Living for featuring us as one of the best cities in the South! And thanks to you, Chattanooga, for all you do to make our city so special."

