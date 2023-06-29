Chattanooga FC quickly turns the page on the return to Finley Stadium after a draw against Club De Lyon for the CFC Men's team.
Now the Boys in Blue get set to host the second doubleheader of the season with the CFC Women set to kick off at 4:30 PM against Soda City FC from Columbia, South Carolina. The CFC Men will follow that with a kickoff at 7:30 PM against LA Force.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the pre-game activities including face painting, sidewalk stage performances and a live DJ. The Boys in Blue seek to improve on the league- best, unbeaten streak (7-3-0). CFC Men are tied with former NISA club Cal United for the league's longest unbeaten run (10 games) ever. A win or draw on Saturday would give CFC the top spot all alone.
CHATTANOOGA FC WOMEN vs SODA CITY FC
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023 – 4:30 p.m. ET
FINLEY STADIUM
CHATTANOOGA FC MEN vs LA FORCE
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023 – 7:30 p.m. ET
FINLEY STADIUM
Tickets:
Several ticket options are available for this event with youth pricing starting at $11 and adults starting at $16. Prices increase on gameday so be sure to purchase early. Ticket upgrades are also available, including Midfield Club, Skybox Seats, and Pitchside VIP Experience. Find tickets here. One ticket is valid for both games; Finley Stadium does not allow re-entry without a new ticket.
Series Notes (CFC Men vs LA Force)
This match will mark the first time LA force and Chattanooga FC will meet up for league play this season. Last season, Chattanooga FC played LA Force twice resulting in one win and one draw for CFC. Last October both teams fired off against each other with a final score of 3-2, with all five goals coming before the first half whistle was blown.
LA Force Notes (4-2-1., 4th place)
CFC are looking to extend their unbeaten streak as they sit at the top of the table 7-3-0), eight points clear of the Maryland Bobcats in 2nd. Both teams will look to extend their streak at all costs.
LA Force are a dangerous attacking side scoring 10 goals in only 7 matches this season. This tally ranks LA Force as the sixth strongest attack in the league with CFC tied at 1st with Maryland Bobcats FC with 17 goals in 10. On the road LA has struggled to gain the full three points, only beating Flower City Union at home.
LA Force Player to Watch: #80 Ivan Hernandez
Ivan Hernandez is a 19-year-old defender who has kicked off his career with the LA Force. Hernandez has been on the score sheet twice this season, scoring most recently against Flower City Union. Keep an eye out as he attempts to get back on the score sheet against CFC this weekend.
CFC Player to Watch: #99 Markus Naglestad
Naglestad Scores Again: With Markus Naglestad (#99) scoring in extra time against Club De Lyon this previous weekend he has now brought his goal tally to 9 goals in 9 matches. Scoring in every match this season for CFC, Naglestad will look to continue this hot streak and make a push to win the league's Golden Boot for the second year in a row.
Dance Party
To keep the party going between the two matches, popular local DJ Kyle House will be live in the concourse in front of a dedicated dance floor. Nearby will be free face painting and many more fun activities making the second CFC doubleheader a great game to bring family and friends alike!
Welcome to the Zoo
The Chattanooga Zoo is the nonprofit Cause of the Match so make sure to show up early for an exciting opportunity. The Chattanooga Zoo will be bringing some of their resident animals to the match this week so keep an eye out for chance to see Tommy Prickle the porcupine and many more!
Coach Rod Underwood's Take
“We've got to be more composed and not rushed. We were really rushed (in the last match) and that made a big difference because I think we had nine shots in the first half and we weren't dangerous. We were threatening but we weren't dangerous and now we got to take that threatening to dangerous. We showed a lot of character, fight, grit and determination and some of those we didn’t have last year. We didn’t need them because we were scoring goals like crazy. But we have slowed down on goals -- I think they’ll come but we have to keep working.”