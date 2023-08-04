There are very few bad things you could say about Rod Underwood's tenure as head coach of the Chattanooga Football Club.
Underwood is 28-5-12 leading the Boys in Blue. He's also led them to an unbeaten league record thus far in 2023.
All that being said, it should come as no surprise he'll be sticking around the Scenic City a bit longer.
The CFC and Underwood reached a contract extension that keeps him with the club through at least the 2025 season.
Underwood was able to lead the team to the NISA semifinals in his first season as head coach in 2022. The club has also won multiple U.S. Open Cup matches with him at the helm.
This year's team is on an unprecedented run as they enter the month of August still unbeaten in NISA play. They'll look to keep it that way on Saturday when they welcome the Savannah Clovers for a 7:30 p.m. match at Fort Finley.