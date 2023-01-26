Not many clubs at the level of Chattanooga FC have the chance to host an MLS team in the preseason. The Boys in Blue have the unique opportunity of, not just playing Atlanta United, but having them come to Chattanooga.
It will be the third all-time meeting between the two and this being the second time the match will take place at Fort Finley.
The two most recently played last spring in the US Open Cup, a match in which Atlanta United won 6-0.
This friendly gives the CFC a chance to play their game, while also the opportunity to learn from playing an MLS team well ahead of their NISA season.
The match is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Fort Finley on Saturday.