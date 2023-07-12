An hours-long standoff in Las Vegas ended with a man being arrested and the hostage let go unharmed.
Chris and Beverly Blackwell both live in Chattanooga and are in Las Vegas at Ceasars Palace Resort on a work trip. Tuesday morning while at the pool they heard hammering sounds and shortly after were evacuated from the pool but didn't know why.
"We knew it was something urgent because they started clearing the pool and clearing the area and you could see the look on some of the staff's faces," said Blackwell.
They said they could see a man throwing objects from his room window.
"It looked like a couch or chair being thrown and maybe a tv being thrown out the window, said Blackwell."
According to Las Vegas police, the standoff began around 9:15 Tuesday morning with a report from hotel security that a man and woman were arguing and that the man pulled the woman into a room "by force."
Swat officers also arrived because they did not know if the man was armed. "He just told them through the door that he had a gun we never did hear he had a gun," said Blackwell.
After 30 mins Blackwell said they were able to go back to their room and could see several SWAT members, patrol cars, and ambulances.
Later that evening the unidentified man was arrested and placed in custody and the woman was let go.