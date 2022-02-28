Prayer is what a Chattanooga missionary and his wife who is from Ukraine are hoping will stop the war between Ukraine and Russia.
Henry, his wife Victoria and a few men from his ministry were on a plane to Ukraine when an hour into their flight to Turkey, Russia made the first move.
Once in Turkey, the flight to Ukraine got cancelled. So, the couple choose to head back home, while the others stayed behind.
"My heart is broken. As a human. As a daughter and sister my heart is broken. I can't really relax and have peace, but also as a child of God I have peace and I trust God, and I pray constantly," Victoria said.
Victoria Benach has family members who currently live in Ukraine.
She’s been able to stay in contact with them on a day to day basis.
Victoria said her mom, brother, sister, and sister’s boyfriend are all safe as of now.
Her grandparents are too, but she worries about them the most.
"My grandparents they are both older people. They are blind, and they live by themselves in a tiny little village, very close to dangerous area. I don't know who can help them," Victoria said.
Her husband Henry Benach has been to Ukraine countless times over the past 30-years. He said it's unbelievable what's unfolding right now.
"My greatest concern is since that they are not making a lot of advances. That Putin will just start bombing these cities and kill millions are people," Henry said.
Since the conflict began, Victoria has recently lost contact with one of her friends.
"She was texting me last night. She said "I can't explain what's going on." in a little town it's already under Russian forces, and she has family she has little kids. She doesn't know what could be in the next moment," Victoria said.
Victoria said when she found out about the invasion, she was terrified.
"It was really scary news for me. When we were on the plane and tried to fly to Ukraine, and were supposed to fly to turkey, when we found out about it. The last minutes before takeoff I tried to text me family, I asked them to just pray," Victoria said.
The couple is possibly looking to fly into Poland or Hungary to help the many refugees, next week.
Their ministry has also set up a GoFundMe to do what they can to help.