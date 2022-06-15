A Chattanooga family experienced the dangerous, record-high flooding at Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
The Barks family said they arrived Sunday night and saw a flash flood warning but didn't think anything of it. The next morning they ended up seeing the brunt of the catastrophe.
Intense flooding, mudslides, and rockslides hit the national park, which were a result of unprecedented rainfall and melting snow.
Billings, Montana Public Works officials are calling it a 500-year flood because the probability of seeing flooding of this kind averages out to once every 500 years.
The National Park Service Yellowstone noted that the northern part of Yellowstone sustained the most damage.
The Barks were at the heart of it in Gardiner, Montana where cellphone video shows a building collapsing into the river.
"That was maybe a quarter or an eighth of a mile where we were camping," said Jaime Barks.
"We were definitely worried," added her husband Jason Barks.
Their two children came along with them on the camping trip and are only 11 and 13 years old.
"They were definitely anxious, we tried- to be honest- kind of reserve all of our anxiety," said Jason.
"We were there for two nights," said Jaime. "A little over 48 hours with no water because the water was contaminated."
Public Works officials in Billings, Montana addressed the water issue during a Facebook Live stream. "When we got above 15 feet and higher we made the decision to turn the plant off last night," said Public Works Director Debi Meling. "Because we weren't confident that the quality of water we could provide was what we wanted to provide for the citizens."
The water wasn't the extent of the impact on the residents, the power went out in several parks as well according to the National Park Service. The Barks however, say they were lucky.
"We never lost power, it flickered a little bit, but we never lost power," said Jaime.
It was a trip they said they had planned for over a year, traveling over 2,000 miles and calling it a once in a lifetime trip.
"On a personal level, it was still kind of a bummer," said Jaime.
Tuesday, they had to abandon that dream trip. They were able to get out and drove their camper to West Yellowstone where they currently remain.
"As we were taking the evacuation route once it opened, I mean there was just destruction on both sides. You can see there were multiple sections where it was a little scary when we went on the roads because the water levels was up to the sides of the roads on both sides," said Jason.
They said they are planning to go to Jackson Hole Thursday, but the path of destruction remains.
"If there is a way to donate or to help out in anyway with that community- they were so good to us-but we were able to get out but somebody there can't," said Jason.
The National Park Service said water levels are going down, but more flooding might be possible through this weekend and the park's release states its northern loop might stay closed until Sunday.