Many Hamilton County Schools are busy this week, hosting the 5th annual Chattanooga Fabrication Institute.
Chattanooga is emerging as the world-leader in K-12 digital fabrication education.
For three days, the digital fabrication conference offers teachers hands-on learning experiences with 3D printing, laser engraving, vinyl cutting, and more in Hamilton County's ever-expanding Volkswagen eLabs, now featured in 36 elementary, middle and high schools.
Michael Stone, Vice President of Innovative Learning at the Public Education Foundation said, "We have over 160 educators from 17 states and two countries, we have people from Colorado, New Hampshire, and even Nigeria."
The highlight of the event is at area schools like Battle Academy, with tasks that include using digital fabrication tools to create solutions to design challenges.
Hamilton County Schools innovation coach Emily Hurst said, "A lot of times teachers are overwhelmed by technology, and we want to let them know what's possible."
The timing of the institute helps underscore the recent $5.3 million grant that the Public Education Foundation and Hamilton County received to expand the VW eLab network to 17 additional schools, bringing the eventual total to 53. It's a major step forward for local students seeking a career in the tech industry.
The demand for stem jobs is increasing. More than 167,000 STEM jobs are expected by 2026.
The median salary of Tennesseans employed in STEM occupations is just over $70,000, which is twice the salary for all occupations.