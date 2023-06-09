Chattanooga Elks Lodge supports local veteran through National Veterans Program

Chattanooga Elks Lodge delivered the first “Welcome Home Tool Kit” to Veteran Maurice McDowell.
As part of the Elks National Veterans Service Commission the kit provides a veteran with basics needs when moving from homelessness to housed.
Exalted Ruler/President of the Chattanooga Elks Lodge David Thompson, Sr. said, “We are extremely proud to have the support of the Elks National Veterans Service Commission to provide these basic needs helping which help veterans in our local community with a foundation to successfully move from homelessness into housing.”
In addition to basic home supplies, the “Welcome Home Took Kit” included a bed mattress, sheets, towels and chairs.
According to Thompson this is the second year the Chattanooga Elks Lodge received one of the largest grants from the Elks National Foundation to continue to provide help and services to local veterans.
Supporting our veterans has been a longtime focus of the Chattanooga Elks Lodge through various projects including home repairs, food drives, providing work tools, clothing and personal hygiene products, housing assistance and support for programs that purchased rescue dogs for veterans.
“We appreciate the opportunity to help Mr. McDowell and other veterans through the investment of the National Elks program and members of our local Lodge,” said Thompson. “As Elks, we are proud to be able to provide assistance in our community through our individual abilities, professions and the many programs we initiate, support and fund which provide vital resources to individuals and families of our community.”
For more information on veterans’ programs, email elks91homesweethome@gmail.com or call Chattanooga Elks Lodge at 423-894-8850 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., leaving your name and number to be contacted by the Veterans Committee.