Chattanooga residents Dr. Keith and Angie Nichols are celebrating after their two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Carma, took home the Best of Breed title this year at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
The event, which took place at the UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, was judged by world-renowned breeder and Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club Dr. Jerry Kline. Carma led to victory by another local, professional handler, Ginny Kincer of Ethos Golden Retrievers.
In addition to the Best of Breed title, Carma has earned several other accomplishments including AKC Canine Good Citizen, AKC Temperament Title, Fast Cat Title, AKC Trick Title, Grand Champion Silver Certified Service Dog, multiple Group Winner, and Top Staffordshire Bull Terrier awards.
The Nichols family is proud of Carma’s many achievements and are thrilled to be celebrating her success.
You can stay up-to-date with Carma, and all of her accomplishments, on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CARMATHESTAFFORDSHIREBULLTERRIER/