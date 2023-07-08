Dr. Larry Sargent is hosting his annual cleft and craniofacial picnic Saturday where he has the opportunity to reconnect with the patients he has been able to help surgically.
"It's great to see how they've progressed. It's great to see how their lives are going. How much they have overcome with having problems. I think that is why I do this, to be able to help people to give people a second chance of having a normal life," said Dr. Sargent.
He has impacted the lives of many families with craniofacial deformities through his surgical techniques. One of these patients is 11-year-old Layla Shook. Shook was born with Apert Syndrone and has had 60 surgeries, her very first one at 22 days old with Dr. Sargent.
"She's here because Dr. Sargent's got those miracle hands, that's what I call them. So, he's been a blessing to our family," said Shook's mother, Lisa Pendergrass.
Over 100 patients and their families are expected to attend the picnic on Saturday at 11:00am at Splitz Alley in Chattanooga.
Click here for more information about Saturday's celebration.