With Covid-19 cases on the rise again – the CDC is recommending the use of Novavax for adults.
It is now the fourth Covid-19 vaccine.
“It is a protein based vaccine. It uses technology that we have been using for years and years and decades for other vaccines that people have taken like the vaccine against shingles and some of the forms of the tetanus shot,” Dr. Mark Anderson said.
Dr. Mark Anderson with CHI Memorial Hospital says the efficacy of the Novavax Covid vaccine is right around 90-percent.
That is just five percent under Pfizer, four percent under Moderna, and nearly 30 percent more than Johnson and Johnson.
“It has shown to be a safe vaccine. There has been a small number of people who have developed myocarditis, but that is something that's mild and treatable. It always needs to be pointed out that myocarditis is much more common and much more serious with actually infection -- compared to this vaccine,” Dr. Anderson said.
Dr. Anderson says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine caused a few individuals to develop blood clots and smaller reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer.
With all four vaccines on the market, Dr. Anderson says he would RECOMMEND either the Moderna or Pfizer Covid vaccines.
“They have the best efficacy rate and we have a bigger and longer track record with those. They have literally been given to more than a billion people when you count Europe and the United States,” Dr. Anderson said.
Dr. Anderson expressed that Moderna and Pfizer have also protected people from serious illness despite the series of variants.
He believes Novavax will still draw in a new crowd of people who are currently unvaccinated.
“This vaccine is different enough from those that those objections should not be there. It should give people more people an opportunity to feel safe about getting vaccinated,” Dr. Anderson said.
On Monday, we told you that the Hamilton County Health Department does not have plans to administer the Novavax Covid vaccine at this time.
Tuesday, the Hamilton County Health Department said they follow the state's guidance on vaccines.
We reached out to the state to find out why they are not planning on administering the vaccine at this time and we have not heard back, yet.