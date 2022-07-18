Imagine you get a call to perform at a party and it turns out to be a gig for a self-made billionaire and well-known celebrity. How would you react? One Chattanooga DJ got the experience of a lifetime when he was able to perform for the Queen of all media, Oprah Winfrey.
Since 2012 Chattanooga native Keenan Daniels or better known as his stage name the MillionDollaMan has been spinning records and playing music at events.
"I actually started doing Christian hip-hop music in 2012 that's actually how this whole dj thing kicked off," said Daniels.
Daniels says prides himself on being ready and available for any event.
So, when Marilyn Smith owner of Daily Dish, a Tennessee catering company he previously worked with called in need a DJ for a party in Nashville, he said yes. Little did he know the party was a celebration of life for Vernon Winfrey, the father of Oprah Winfrey.
"So, of course you hear that name, you think Oprah, so she said that and I jokingly said Oprah's going to be there, ha ha. And she was like yea she will be, that's her dad. And of course I might of dropped the phone, I'm like wait what," explained Daniels.
The day of the party Daniels arrived early, set-up and was ready to go when Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Stedman Graham arrived.
"She got out the car, she made a bee-line over to me she looked at my equipment, she gave me a thumbs up, she was impressed with my equipment."
He says he's never performed for anyone of this caliber, but gave it the same amount of attention and professionalism he gives to all his clients.
"I just wanted a simple picture and she was like no young man, she said you need a video and I was like yes, ma'am . So she gave my phone to a family member they started recording us, she came behind my table she started dancing, she set that whole thing up and I was extremely thankful."
Winfrey says she planned the party to give her father his flowers while he's still able to receive them. A message Daniels says he plans to spread.
"I want to take from this event and take from this experience, celebrate life, celebrate with your family members... Find reasons to celebrate life at all costs," he explained.
After playing for the Queen of all media, Daniels is looking forward to one day playing for Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Harvey and Jimmy Fallon.
"And of course, Barrack Obama, if he's listening. I would definitely love to work a party or two for the Obamas. That would be great."
Vernon Winfrey passed away on July 8th 2022. On a social media post, Oprah Winfrey said her family surrounded his bedside and felt the peace enter the room as he passed.